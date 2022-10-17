Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bribe culture in govt office

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 407

Dear Sir
The way government officers' sometimes treat common people can rightly call into question. We wonder how these officials who get their salary from tax people's money can behave so! They take months to move one file. A birth registration correction process takes more than a month. The additional amount of the government fixed fee has to be counted. What is not called a bribe is now called 'respect'! Despite applying to translate the birth registration from Bengali to English at home, the local office charges another 130 taka in the name of digital centre fee beyond the prescribed fee by the government.

Bribery or extra money has now become the norm in society. It is an open secret matter. Everyone knows that such a payment must be made, but no one says that it is a bribe. The number of dishonest people has increased so much that it is difficult for honest people to survive.

There is no government office where bribery does not take place. Many unscrupulous officials are seen even negotiating with bribes. I think that if the list of bribe rates is hung in front of the office without making such a bargain, the suffering of the common people will be reduced to a large extent.

Ashikujaman Syed
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bribe culture in govt office
Xi Jinping is stronger than ever, but China's future is uncertain
Mystic poet Lalon
Media’s presumption of crime can lead to miscarriage of justice
Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures
Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region
Electricity crisis should be solved
US Democrats are spinning out of control


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft