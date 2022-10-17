Bribe culture in govt office

Dear Sir

The way government officers' sometimes treat common people can rightly call into question. We wonder how these officials who get their salary from tax people's money can behave so! They take months to move one file. A birth registration correction process takes more than a month. The additional amount of the government fixed fee has to be counted. What is not called a bribe is now called 'respect'! Despite applying to translate the birth registration from Bengali to English at home, the local office charges another 130 taka in the name of digital centre fee beyond the prescribed fee by the government.



Bribery or extra money has now become the norm in society. It is an open secret matter. Everyone knows that such a payment must be made, but no one says that it is a bribe. The number of dishonest people has increased so much that it is difficult for honest people to survive.



There is no government office where bribery does not take place. Many unscrupulous officials are seen even negotiating with bribes. I think that if the list of bribe rates is hung in front of the office without making such a bargain, the suffering of the common people will be reduced to a large extent.



Ashikujaman Syed

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)