

Mystic poet Lalon



Overlooking controversy, ambiguity and diversity in opinion, it can be said that he was born of impoverished parents with marginalized family background in 1774 .His boyhood days were fraught with destitution and some such hardest problems and predicaments,as a result of which he was denied access to formal education in this stage of his life. As no documentary testimony to his birthplace and religious identity has been had till now, speculation prevails that he was by birth a Muslim hailing from a village Horishpur under Jhinaidah district or a son of a Hindu family residing at Chaprar Varara in Kumarkhali.



In his personal life Lalon preferred to be identified as a man rather than a Muslim or a Hindu or a follower of any other faith. In the early phase of life, he got disenchanted from materialistic obsession and began cherishing an indomitable impulse to go deep into human beings' existence on earth,that is, his inner inquisitiveness led to his vow to be intermingled with spiritualism. With this end in view, he chose the path of a bohemian who experienced as many venues of the bauls, sufis, hermits and ascetics of so-called east Bengal and Bengal as he could, to gather what could to ameliorate him in his inner site. Though totally bereft of institutional learning, he turned out to an uncertificated learned man by dint of his automatically acquired insight as well as knowledge. With the passage of time his long term of itinerant lifetime came to a standstill, when he eventually became a settler at Cheuria which is at a stone' throw from Kushtia town and the thatched cottage he owned here to live in till his death is his currently at home and abroad known abode (akhra). Here in this permanent address he had had the association of a host of disciples, fans and devotees who were overwhelmed with the theme and heart-appealing tune of his timeless lyrics.

As a poet possessing miraculous genius, Lalon Fakir had his relentless effort to compose songs voluminously and astonishingly, his creation numbered his two thousand songs. Composing as well as singing songs in company with his devout disciples one after another with tune added to them by himself used to be his day to day practice. Such a large volume of deep thought provoking songs being the outcome of the endeavour of an unlettered man from a lower bracket of society , no doubt, beggars belief. In the subsequent part of his life what he revealed through his creativity stunned so-called elites predominantly Nobel prize winning poet Robindronath Tagore, albeit at a certain time, he was left unnoticed in the rendezvous of the vulgar class of his society. Whether it is absolutely authentic or not, none but Robindronath Togore brought him to the spotlight of the civil section of society by publishing his ten songs in the then `Probashi'.



Tagore is said to have written his `Gitanjoli' by making the use of the inspiration he drew from his mystic songs of highly spiritual sense He ensured his holistic adherence to the invisible world beyond the traditional way of life in sight in defiance of worldly pleasure, approach to riches, lure of sensual enjoyment etc. He had his acumen, flair and unfathomable insight dedicated to the Herculean task of knowing his ownself and perceiving the nature of human beings' solemn relationship with the omniscient, omnipotent and omnipresent Creator. Obviously, untouchable, unreachable and amorphous is Almighty as an entity for whom his pursuit was lifelong as well as tenacious. His spiritualism-oriented activities were meant to address things like the transitoriness of worldly life, men's birth and death, his unbreakable bondage to Him , utter futility of human existence on earth and his absolute helplessness to Creator.



Lalon Shain, a meticulous observer of the then society where he had been a whole life member,was tormented in his heart by his fellow-beings' folly, fanaticism, bigotry, zealotry, hypocrisy, prejudices and exaggeration in the name of religion; nor could he refrain from reacting to the abuse or distortion of any faith for someone's personal gain. He had to experience the intolerable brunt of casteism, chasm between the Muslim and Hindu communities. He dreamt of replacing mankind's darkness of materialism with the hallowed light of spirituality. He took pains to indoctrinate the people around him with the teaching that racial discrimination, sectarian conflict, religious narrowness etc. appear to be a bar to the humanity as well as peace in mankind. Such was his courageous role as a true social reformist. Again, he may be labeled as an escapist with iconoclastic attitude either because he was a constant hater of meaningless din and bustle of life or because he never let his mind indulge in the thoughtless spree of in his contemporary society.



His philosophy has emphasized man's redemption which is possible only when human soul embodying his entity gets inwardly linked with infinite soul representing God's entity . It goes by the term much-anticipated union between man's entity and that of his creator(merging of jibatta and parom atta). The self-knowledge that is a must for the said interaction can be achieved through the gracious guidance of a spiritually enlightened intermediary (guru). In this way Lalon Shain has considered this a guru-centric bi-lateral matter. With an unbiased mind-set he tried to get the core of faiths -such as Islam, Hinduism, Christianity and Buddhism perhaps to level the difference among them notwithstanding his occasional bewilderment lurking at the bottom of his mind. Each of his songs embellished with soulful melody and tune radiates a certain sort of light related to soul-searching knowledge before his listeners and thereby divert their attention to their thought of birth and death, eternity and spirituality. His songs remind the human beings that their being deeply engrossed in worldly concern with a cursory look at their crucial time is a great blunder, how their kingdom of mind is unwittingly being reigned by evil instincts round the clock to make them fall into the pit of damnation and their accountability to their Creator is inevitable. His lyrics bears a connotated sense that is comprehensible only to those who are spiritually knowledgeable. His Songs typical of hymns make a poetic revelation of his heartiest humility and supplication to the omnipotent. Through a few other songs , the bard has raised queries of universal appeal enshrined in his heart. The allegories, similes and metaphors he has inserted in his creations happens to be identical with those found in the literary works of Sohozia Buddhist community of far back. The last thing to be said about him is that his eyes which looked at the thing concerning him were deep, deeper and deepest.



On the first day of Bangla month Kartik in English year 1890, night fell and there came the night when the mystic minstrel, in line with his habit, continued singing in presence of his disciples at his Cheuria akra till midnight, his death knell rang suddenly. Right then he bade all adieu and dropped down on the lap of death to fall silent for ever making his span of life reach 116 years but his immortal valuables that are left behind will render men light to find out the way to basic truth, self-knowledge in the darkness of conventional spiritual barrenness.

The writer is a former lecturer (English), Moheshpur Govt; College, Moheshpur, Jhinaidah













The writer is a former lecturer (English), Moheshpur Govt; College, Moheshpur, Jhinaidah