Media’s presumption of crime can lead to miscarriage of justice

In the eye of the law, the presumption of innocence is a legal principle that is considered 'every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty. But the practical scenery is jagged. Human rights activists assert law enforcement agencies and the media present the accused in such a way that the accused are publicly identified as guilty before trial. Referring to such incidents as a violation of human rights, they said that the High Court has also directed that no person should be brought before the media after being arrested or detained as asuspect.All the citizens of Bangladesh are depending on the Mass media because it refers to a diverse array of media technologies that reach a large audience via mass communication, in this sector media workers are the hero of the front liner.



The issue of bringing the suspects before the media following their capture in different sensitive episodes in Bangladesh is quite old issue. But in many sensitive cases, there has been a culture of presenting the suspects in press conferences after they are arrested. Human rights activist Noor Khan Litton said that after arrest, suspects are presented in a way that undermines their human rights. As per the Human rights expert, the medial borers present the presumes individual before the media as though they are sentenced by the court. It appears to be an infringement of basic freedoms, while the learned High Court Division (HCD) requested not to introduce the presumed individual when they are not indicted by the court yet captured or confined by the leader's authority. The media preliminary on different issues in Bangladesh is turning into an exceptionally normal event day by day.



But there is nobody to discuss the dangers of this practice! The media is utilizing it for its potential benefit, and nobody is talking as the incredible is getting a charge out of the outcomes. As per the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948, Article 11 specifies that all individual who is accused of a penal offense has the right to be assumed honest until demonstrated guilty, which is likewise guaranteed by law in a public trial. Article 35 of the Bangladesh Constitution similarly provides protection and states that every accused of a criminal offense has the right to get a speedy trial before the court. Section 101 of the Evidence Act of 1872 requires that those who bring a criminal allegation against an individual he/she have to prove the existence of facts concerning the charge or allegation. Confusion is also happening in recent times as different units of the executive body, and media workers have presented suspects.



It is contempt of court; law enforcement agencies should refrain from doing so and comply with court orders. Mass media is pretending to present the photos of suspects, moreover all the personal documents including house address, holding number, and personal details are getting disseminated by the media workers. Recently, an incident happened in Gulshan, where Bashundhara MD sued for abetting suicide after 21- a year- old woman victim was found in a Gulshan flat. However, almost all media outlets have shown pictures of suspects and victims, but so far, the learned court has not heard the verdict. Presenting the victims' pictures is a sensitive and burning example of the violation of privacy. Article 43 of the Bangladesh Constitution expressly declares that every citizen of the state shall have the right to get privacy which is ensured as a constitutional right. In many other states, there is now a variety of acts for ensuring citizens' privacy named the Privacy Act, 1988, and the Data Protection Act, 1988 which seek to protect their privacy.

The writer is a graduate student ,Department of Law & Human Rights University of Asia Pacific











