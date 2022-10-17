

Upcoming global recession and cautionary measures



The interest rates of central banks around the world have already been hiked in terms of the global inflation. If the situation would be run, a global recession could be occurred in 2023, which could create long-term financial crisis in emerging market and developing economies (World Bank). Apparently, in view of increased interest rates, other appropriate measures are not demonstrated to reduce or mitigate the global inflation.



World Bank Group President David Malpass opined that global growth is slowing due to almost of the countries are going to be fell into recession. If these trends would run longstanding, people in emerging market and developing economies would be devastated accordingly. In this connection, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production with a view to achieving low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth. So, to generate additional investment, improve productivity and capital allocation, congenial policy formulation is essential in this regard.



The economic activities of affluent three countries like the United States, China, and the Euro area have been running slowly. Under the circumstances, even a moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession. This anticipation is made based on analyzing previous global recessions, the recent evolution of economic activity and presents scenarios for 2022-24.



Bangladesh economy has been facing various challenges. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the poverty line of Bangladesh has been increased at 45%. The poverty line was estimated at 24% before in pandemic period, 2017(BBS). This indicates that Bangladesh economy has a big challenge to exempt such huge people from the poverty line. In the meantime, the economic crisis in Bangladesh has been aggravated gradually by growing price hiking and inflation including devaluation of Bangladeshi currency due to Ukraine and Russia war. Foreign reserve is being reduced also in this regard.



Decline of remittance flow is one of the additional anxieties in view of hiking price of fuel, food, and industrial products in the world market. In the meantime, the production of Aush and Amon paddy have been reduced and interrupted due to excessive flood and draught respectively. So, the economy of our country could be deteriorated in the next year, 2023.



The IMF forecasted that the worldwide growth rate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could be reduced at 6% in 2023 along with the inflation rate could be increased at 9.1% which would accelerate to reduce the net income of human beings. The war has made increase of different commodities and it has already created worldwide inflation pressure as a disturbance for high income and mid income groups. Low income and poor people are suffering from the gradual inflation crisis.



By dint of the continuing Ukraine-Russia war, the largest markets of European Union and UK are in serious risks for inflation which is anticipated for a recession too. It is supposed that the war is liable for hiking the price of fuel which reached at 100 US dollars. This price hiking fuel and other commodities are not normal now in the international market, there is a little chance to come down.



A big uncertainty is being run in the global trade due to war and sanctions. That uncertainty will not be eliminated if the war prolongs. By dint of the war of Ukraine-Russia, supply chain of essential commodities like have gas, oil, wheat, edible oil, fertilizer, and raw materials for industries have been disrupted tremendously. Both the World Bank and IMF estimated that the global growth for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been decreased. In this connection, Bangladesh economy will supper as in the case of commodities and labour market, Bangladesh relates to the international market.



The worldwide central banks must formulate policy obviously to safeguard their independence in the case of reducing inflation. In advanced economies, central banks should keep in mind the cross-border spillover effects of monetary tightening. In emerging market and developing economies, they should build foreign-exchange reserves. Fiscal authorities could amplify the effects of monetary policy on growth. Policymakers should also put in place credible medium-term fiscal plans and provide targeted relief to vulnerable households.



Other economic policymakers will need to join in the fight against inflation particularly by taking strong steps to boost global supply easing labour-market constraints. Policy measures need to help increase labour-force participation and reduce price pressures. Labour-market policies can facilitate the reallocation of displaced workers. For energy commodities, policymakers should accelerate the transition to low carbon energy sources and introduce measures to reduce energy consumption. Policymakers should cooperate to alleviate global supply bottlenecks.



Bangladesh should increase export to face the upcoming recession with holding the increased demand of labour in the international labour market. Bangladesh faces increased import cost due to increase the prices of dollars and commodities in the international market. The demand of dollar is increased much in the foreign currency market for supply of dollar is decreased. Inconsequence, the price of dollar has been increased in the international market. So, Equilibrium should be made in the case of dollar transaction.



Our prime minister has anticipated recently with anxiety that an egregious famine would be taken place in 2023 for which economic recession and food crisis would be more deepen in Bangladesh. She has emphasized for food production and preservation as well. The government of Bangladesh has taken retrenchment policy with taking initiative to reduce expenditures in purchasing vehicles, training programmes, entertainments, and foreign tours of the government officials.



Ukraine-Russia war must be stopped abruptly. The UN and global leading countries should proceed for the interest of the world humanitarian in this regard.

The writer is a retired

professor & principal

















