Unrest in Rakhine poses threats to the Indo-Pacific region

Rakhine State, formerly known as Arakan State is a state in Myanmar, situated on the western coast. It is bordered by Chin State to the north, Magway Region, Bago Region and Ayeyarwady Region to the east, the Bay of Bengal to the west and the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh to the northwest.



The state once homed millions of Arakanese Rohingya. The unrest of Rakhine is of two kinds. First of all, denial of Rohingya's citizenship by Myanmar govt and the second one is demanding self-administrative system or autocratic system in Rakhine by Arakan Army. Both can be a source of threat to the whole region but here we'll focus mainly on Rohingya issue.



Since late 1970s, the Rakhine's Rohingyas have fled Myanmar due to widespread persecutions. They've been systematically purged, something termed as 'area cleansing' by the military of Myanmar.



Millions of Rohingyas have fled from their homeland, thousands of their houses were torched and hundreds of them were killed brutally by the Myanmar military, something termed as 'crime against humanity' and 'Rohingya genocide' by the UN, Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) and Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA).



The instability of Rakhine causes the displacement of Rohingya. Apart from humanitarian sight, the displacement of Rohingya has created a number of threats not only for adjacent Bangladesh and India but also for the whole Indo-Pacific region.



The Indo-Pacific, sometimes known as the Indo-West Pacific region is a biogeographic region of Earth's seas, comprising the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, the western and central Pacific Ocean, and the seas connecting the two in the general area of Indonesia.



Let's discuss some of the threats derived from Rohingya's displacement.



From security point of view, most of the Rohingya are sheltered at Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) which provides a strategic route for smuggling. As the Rohingya refugees have lack of economic alternatives, the bordering Rohingyas camps can be turned into a breeding place for criminalities and the insecurity in the camps can threaten the security of the whole region.



There is a growing concern over the recruitment of refugees by the extremist networks which could fuel militancy not only in Bangladesh but also across the whole Indo-Pacific region.



One of the busiest drug routes in the region is Naaf river, border between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Almost 80% of Yaba enter in Bangladesh through Naikhyangchhari and 70% of them are stored in Rohingya camps before distributing them and Rohingyas are increasingly getting involved in peddling yaba for their survival.



Rohingyas are taking part in trans-border crimes, including human trafficking, extremism and arms fighting. Rohingya camps can be a potential base for extremist activities and the insecurity in the camps and border could transcend to Bangladesh anytime and create insecurity for all Indo-Pacific countries.



From economic perspective, Rohingya refugees are creating several economic challenges such as taking local jobs, increasing the price of dailies, and claiming extra budget from the host country etc.



In case of foreign relations, refugees are causing threats to the foreign labor market, remittances, and relations. Many unregistered Rohingyas went to other country with host country's fake passports or identity cards and involve different crimes that tarnish the image of the host countries.



Social security point of view, Rohingya's involvement in trafficking, smuggling, prostitution, and other illegal activities have increased fear, anger, and hatred among the locals.



Now the most important question is how to mitigate the threats from Rohingya refugee?



The root of this threat is none other than the decade long crisis of Myanmar especially in Rakhine State. Let's discuss some ways.



Firstly, in case of Rakhine, Indo-Pacific leaders can pressurize Myanmar Junta to negotiate with AA and other EAOs. As AA's main objective is to achieve autonomous or self-administrated State, a'Wa-State model' can be offered here. This can significantly bring peace to Rakhine and encourage all Rohingya refugees to go back to their homeland. But remember that, this negotiation must include the citizenship of Rohingya.



Secondly, along with Indo-Pacific leaders, global leaders may discuss with Myanmar part (Junta, NUG, PDF, EAOs etc.) about a federal govt., ensuring representation from all ethnic groups. This can be a good solution of Myanmar crisis. Electoral democracy and political negotiation surely offer a realistic and effective path to restore peace



Thirdly, military Junta can take a political strategy, to negotiate with different States/Region's leaders to address their community's grievances.



Fourthly, Indo-Pacific and regional actors can continue to support strong, principled multilateral and bilateral engagement with Myanmar's civilian and military leaders in order to chart a way out of the crisis.



Fifthly, intervene in the proceedings before the ICJ, ICC and national courts with the war crime documents by CIJA, IIMM and Facebook, in order to enforce international law and to strengthen the fight against human rights violations in Myanmar. This may create significant pressure on Junta to sit for peace discussion.



Sixthly, global actors can strongly ask for Myanmar's adherence to its commitments under ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus.



Seventhly and most importantly, regional actors like China, Russia and India can play a vital role to establish peace in Myanmar, as Junta directly or indirectly depends on them on many issues.



Let's see what we'll get if peace restores in Myanmar?



Firstly, no risk for fresh influx of Myanmar nationals. Secondly, it'll attract Rohingya, living in refugee camps in Bangladesh and other countries to go back to their homeland, which will reduce threats to this whole Indo-Pacific region. Thirdly, reduce threat of being appointed by insurgent groups. Fourthly, reduce criminal activities i.e. drug trafficking, killing, illegal migration etc. Fifthly and most importantly, struggles & sufferings of mass people of Myanmar will come to an end.



We can't forget Myanmar's mass people's sufferings and can't overlook threats to this whole region either. Not only the Geopolitical actors in this region but also Myanmar (Junta, EAOs and PDF) should come forward to solve their problem. We've to remember that,



'A thing is valued where it belongs'

Let's make ways so that Rohingyas can go back to their homeland with dignity. Let's call to an end to the violence in Myanmar. Let's spread love and hope for the upcoming generations.

