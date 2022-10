A discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Town A discussion meeting was held in Kishoreganj Town on Saturday to mark the World White Cane Safety Day-2022. DC Shamim Alam attended the meeting as the chief guest while SP Mohammed Rasel Sheikh, Civil Surgeon Dr. Saiful Islam and Additional District Magistrate ATM Farhad Chowdhury were present as special guests. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Director of Social Welfare Services Office in the district Kamruzzaman Khan. photo: observer