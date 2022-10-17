All preparations complete to hold Khulna ZP polls today

KHULNA, Oct 17: All preparation has been completed for Khulna Zila Parishad (ZP) elections scheduled to be held tomorrow (October 17)

Three candidates are vying for the chairman post, 28 candidates for the 9 general member posts while 13 women candidates are for the three women reserved seat posts.

A total of 978 voters will cast their votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in 10 centres of nine upazila headquarters and Khulna Government Zila School in the city.

Executive magistrates, members of law-enforcement agencies have already been deployed, and EVM machines have been reached in each vote centre two days before, said Khulna Returning Officer Md Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Talukder, also the deputy commissioner of Khulna, said, mobile RAB and police team will patrol the vote centres, he said, adding that striking force has also been ready if needed during the poll.

A monitoring cell has been formed at the deputy commissioner office, he added.

Meanwhile, Awami League backed candidate Sheikh Harun, also the president of district unit AL, in a press conference at Khulna Press Club, urged voters last night to elect him to complete the ongoing projects.

In separate press conferences, independent candidates S M Mortoza Rashidi Dara and Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam on Saturday have also urged voters to cast their franchise and requested authority concerned for conducting free and fair votes tomorrow.











