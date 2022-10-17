Video
Home Countryside

21 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch arrested 21 people, in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of police (media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrested, 10 had warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge. A huge amount of drugs was recovered from their possession.
Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.


