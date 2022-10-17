21 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch arrested 21 people, in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of police (media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, 10 had warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge. A huge amount of drugs was recovered from their possession.

