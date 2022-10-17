

132nd Tirodhan Day of Lalon begins today

Different programmes will highlight the philosophy of Lalon. The celebration was introduced by Lalon. After his demise, the festival has been turned into a tradition. A large number of baul artistes take part in the festival.

Lalon Academy is holding the programme in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. District administration is supervising the event.

The programmes include a month-long 'Lalon Mela', discussion and rendition of songs by artistes of Lalon Academy and bauls from across the country.

On the occasion, the Akhra sees an influx of devotees and admirers from all over Bangladesh and overseas. An attraction of the event is a Baul Mela.

Lalon Academy, a group of elected individuals who look after the Lalon shrine, has organised the programmes.

Lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Mahbubul Alam Hanif, will inaugurate the event.

Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, will chair the programme.

The shrine has been decorated beautifully on the occasion. Bauls from all over the country and beyond have started to gather at the shrine.

DC said bauls are being offered meals for three days before the start of the programme. This will continue till October 19.

Free medical treatment for the bauls has also been arranged.

"We are hopeful that the programmes will be held in a peaceful atmosphere," the DC added.

Every year a large number of people gather at the den of the bard to shop at the fair or to listen to Lalon songs. It is a 24-hour event. But the momentum appears at night. Some foreigners have also come this time from different countries.











