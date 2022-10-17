Fish trader fined in Natore

NATORE, Oct 16: A mobile court fined Tk 4,000 to a fish trader for selling jelly-mixed shrimp in the market in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday. The approximate price of the shrimp will be Tk 5,000.

The fish trader is Rashed, 25.

Debashish Basak, assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate, said, in a drive at the fish market in the upazila, they seized 5 kg jelly-mixed shrimp from fish trader Rashed and fined him.

Later on, seized fishes were destroyed in the presence of local people.

Abu Sama, Lalpur Upazila fisheries officer and police members of Lalpur Police Station, were present at that time.











