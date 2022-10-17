

Jamuna erodes 50 houses, croplands at Shahzadpur

According to local sources, the Jamuna is swelling again at Sirajganj point. With the rising water level, the erosion has appeared at Jalalpur also. The breaking is gaining severity.

Among others, erosion victims are Aris Ali, Montu, Afan, Chanmia, Mojibor, Abdus Salam, Omar Ali, Abu Hanif, Polash Mandal, Babu, Saddam, Shanta Mia, Golam Mostafa, Abdul Alim and Rahima Khatun of Uttar Para of Jalalpur.

About 50 houses and huge croplands were also eroded. After losing their living houses, people in the breached areas have turned destitute. They are living under the sky in hardship.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals said, still hundreds of houses and vast croplands are under erosion threat. The erosion severity is so high that people can't remove their houses and belongings due to time shortage.

To protect Jalalpur and its adjacent areas from the erosion by the Jamuna a six kilometre dyke along its west bank was initiated by Water Development Board (WDB)-Sirajganj at Tk 647 crore in 2021. But after few days of starting the dyke, the contractor stopped it. That is why the area is not getting rid of erosion.

Jalalpur Union Member Mahir Uddin said, with receding water of Jamuna, the erosion severity is going up. Every day river banking people are turning destitute after losing houses and croplands.

He confirmed 50 houses eroded with huge croplands.

Sub-Divisional Engineer (Belkuchi-Shahzadpur) of WDB-Sirajganj Milton Hossain said, the Jamuna started to swell suddenly since Thursday causing erosion at Jalalpur.

The erosion preventive work will begin, he added.











