Farmer electrocuted in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Oct 16: A farmer was electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abed Ali, 50, a resident of Uttar Bhat Khawa Village under Nagar Char Union in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district.

It was learnt that the farmer came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was installing an electric water pump in his house in the area, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.







