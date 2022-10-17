World Food Day observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Bogura Town on Sunday to mark the World Food Day-2022. It was jointly organized by the district administration, Department of Agriculture Extension, and Directorate of Food. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, Department of Food and Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) organized different programmes in cooperation with district administration.

In the morning, a rally led by deputy commissioner (DC) was brought out from the premises of District Collectorate Building here, which ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of the DC here on the significance of the day.

KOYRA, KHULNA: World Food Day-2022 was observed in Koyra Upazila of the district on Sunday.

On this occasion, DAE organized a discussion in the conference room of Upazila Parishad.

Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam was present as the chief guest at the meeting presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rokunuzzaman.

Woman Vice-Chairman Nasima Alam, Animal Resources Officer Kazi Mostain Billah and election official Md Hazrat Ali were present as special guest.

Additional Agriculture Officer Asim Kumar Das delivered the welcome address of.

Among others, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Al Mahfuz, Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Gholam Nabi. Deputy Assistant Plant Protection Officer Md Nazrul Islam, Vice-President of Koyra Press Club Sheikh Moniruzzaman, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Abdul Mannan, Gurudash Mandal, Anutab Sarkar and farmer Chanchal Kumar Mandal were present at the meeting.















