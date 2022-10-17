One held for robbery in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Oct 16: A robbery took place in the house of German immigrant Mamun Matubbar in Pachwim Rasti Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday midnight.

Victim's father Delwar Matubbar said, a group of 12 to 15 people entered the house by breaking the window grills and walls of the two-storey house.

They looted ornaments and about Tk 10 lakh at gunpoint.

Being informed, the police rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and arrested one Jasim in this connection in the afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manowar Hossain Chowdhury of Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) said, the victim's family filed a case with the PS, and one person has already been arrested. Attempts are being made to arrest the other culprits, the OC added.











