Unbridled drug trafficking in B’Baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 16: Law-enforcing agencies are hiccupping in preventing illegal drug trafficking in the district.

As Brahmanbaria is a bordering region, drugs are available here.

The unbridled drug spread has been continuing in the district for the last three years.

Despite relentless campaign by the law-enforcing members, the drug traffic and abuse have registered sharp increase. In a concerning manner, youths are getting into abusing drugs.

Brahmanbaria is constituted of nine upazilas. Drugs are being trafficked through different ways including land, water and rail ways. Drugs are entering the district through different borders of Kosba, Bijoynagar and Akhaura upazilas. Later on, drugs are being trafficked to other districts.

Law-enforcing agencies are at zero tolerance about drugs. Despite that, drugs cannot be contained.

According to a statistics, different drugs worth about Tk 54,73,66,394 were recovered from 2020 to August 2022. During this time 4,929 people were arrested while 3,749 cases were filed.

Drugs worth about Tk 15, 04,95,074 were recovered in 2020, followed by Tk 20,49,24,430 in 2021, and Tk 19,19,46,890 in 2022 (till Aug).

In 976 cases in 2020, 1,394 were arrested, in 1.601 cases in 2021, 1,923 were arrested, and, in 1,172 cases in August 2022, 1,612 were arrested.

Recovered drugs included marijuana, phensedyl, yaba, eskof, bear, whisky, cholaimod, foreign wine, heroin, homeo alcohol votka. Of these, yaba trafficking was the highest.

So far 1,03,863 pieces of yaba have been recovered from the year 2020. Of these, 44,575 pieces were recovered in 2020 and 69,973 in 2021. The remaining ones were recovered till August this year.

A section of growing youths, aged 15-25, are engaged in yaba trade in mobile manner. They are used to sell yaba at different mahallas.

Very recently a teenager girl of Kazipara area of Brahmanbaria Poura Town was arrested by police of Narsingdi Police Station along with huge volume of marijuana in a private car in Kazipara area. The news appeared in newspapers.

On October 5 morning, a press conference was held in Brahmanbaria Press Club. It was arranged by dwellers of Shantibag area in the town.

Juba Panchayet leader Ilias Chowdhury in his written statement came up with dangerous spread of drugs.

Former member of Central Chhatra League (CL) Mehedi Hasan Lenin, and running district CL General Secretary Ashikur Rahman Ridoy said, a section has turned Shantibag area into a drug den.

Because of the drug traders, CC camera cannot be installed in the area, they further said.

On February 19 Mehedi Hasan Lenin and Ashikur Rahman Ridoy filed a case with Sadar PS involving 12 people. So far none has been arrested.

Public anger is prevailing in the locality.

Additional Superintendent of Police Molla Md Shahin (Administration and Finance) said, district police has been continuing relentless campaign in containing the drug trafficking.

He told journalists, police have undertaken zero tolerance position about drugs. Through bit police, law and order are controlled at the Mahalla level, he added.













