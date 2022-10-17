

Feni University gets new VC

It was confirmed in a circular of the Ministry of Education on Thursday. President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, who is also Chancellor of the university, approved his term of VC for four years.

After joining, the new VC presided over 8th academic council meeting of the university.

At that time, he was welcomed by Trustee Board Vice-President of the university AKM Shahid Reza Shimul, Treasurer Professor Taybul Haq, Dean of Business Administration Faculty Md Abul Kashem, Registrar ASM Abul Khair and Adviser Professor of the Law Department and Academic Councillor Member Professor Dr Md Abu Noman.











