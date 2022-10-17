

Fish, hen, egg prices go up in Rajshahi

Low income people are suffering much due to high price.

A visit on Friday found increased prices of these essential items at Sahebbazar and other kitchen markets in the city.

Big shrimps are selling at Tk 1,200 per kilogram (kg) while small ones increased by Tk 200 to be sold at Tk 800.

Increasing by Tk 100 per kg Ayr fish is selling at Tk 700, and Ruhi increased by Tk 50 to be sold at Tk 320 per kg.

All river fishes went up by Tk 100 per kg. Carp price was increased by Tk 40-50 per kg.

Coming to Laxmipur in the city Aslam Ali said, "The way fish prices are going up, we, the middle income families, can't eat fishes. Prices are increasing on a weekly basis."

Fish trader Joynal said, "With decreasing local fishes, prices are increasing, we've nothing to do."

"Fish demand is 200 maunds in the town, but we're getting only 40. Prices will continue until adequate supply," he added.

With the fish price hike, this week egg price has increased by Tk 4 per haali (four pieces).

Red egg price is selling at Tk 46 per haali while white one increased by Tk 2 to be sold at Tk 44. Egg prices are higher in the open market. Per haali white egg is selling at Tk 46 while red one at Tk 48.

Coming to purchase egg, a college student Ashikur Rahman said, "Few days back, egg price was a little low, but started going up from the last week. In the crisis time, we eat rice with a fried egg."

Wholesaler Mithu at Sahebbazar Kolapatti said, "Various diseases are affecting hens in farms due to raining. It is causing decrease to egg production. So the price is higher."

Beef is selling at Tk 650-660 per kg while mutton at Tk 800-850.

Increased by Tk 20 per kg, broiler hen is selling at Tk 170 while increased by the same amount, Sonali hen is selling at Tk 290. Local hen price increased by Tk 20 and is selling at Tk 420.

Consumer Ismail Hossain said, "I came to see an increase by Tk 10-20 per kg. I have nothing to say."

Hen seller Riyad said, "We are purchasing local hens, but the price is a bit higher."

Brinjal is selling at unchanged price of Tk 50 per kg, potato at Tk 25, cauliflower at Tk 70, pointed gourd at Tk 40, green chilli at Tk 60 and flat bean at Tk 120 per kg. Onion price increased by Tk 7 per kg and is selling at Tk 40.











