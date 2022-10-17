Video
Rahul plans to vote in party chief poll

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 346

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote to pick the party's new chief from Karnataka's Ballari, the Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh clarified today.
"There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," he said in a tweet.
Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in a direct contest for the party's top post for the election which will be held tomorrow after a gap of 22 years.    -NDTV



