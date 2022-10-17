Lowdown on Congress president election

NEW DELHI, Oct 16: After years of internal conflicts and pandemic-led delay, the All India Congress Committee is all set to elect its new president on Monday. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge is in a head-to-head battle against Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor to replace the post currently held by interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Preparations are in place for voting at polling stations across the country, scheduled to begin at 10am. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college are going to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

"Between 10am to 4pm tomorrow, delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling," Madhusudan Mistry, Central Election Authority chairman of the Congress, told news agency ANI.

Once the polling is over, the ballot boxes will be collected and sent to the Delhi headquarters of the Congress, Mistry said. The counting of votes will be held on October 19.

"Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 and counting of votes will be done on October 19. Polling booth was set up at AICC as well, where over 50 people will vote. The whole polling process will be fair and free, no doubt about that," he said. Mistry had earlier asserted that the presidential polls will be held by a secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom. -HT









