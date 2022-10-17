Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 389

BEIJING, Oct 16: Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy.
China's most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was closely watched by companies, governments and the public for signs of official direction. It comes amid a painful slump in the world's second-largest economy and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security.
Party plans call for creating a prosperous society by mid-century and restoring China to its historic role as a political, economic and cultural leader. Beijing has expanded its presence abroad including a multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to build ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa, but economists warn reversing market-style reform could hamper growth.
"The next five years will be crucial," Xi said in a televised speech of one hour and 45 minutes to some 2,000 delegates in the cavernous Great Hall of the People. He repeatedly invoked his slogan of the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," which includes reviving the party's role as economic and social leader in a throwback to what Xi regards as a golden age after it took power in 1949.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rahul plans to vote in party chief poll
Lowdown on Congress president election
Protesters light flares and gestures during a rally against soaring living costs
Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
Iran slams Biden’s ‘interference’ during protests
‘The game is up’
Pakistan former High Court chief justice shot dead
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft