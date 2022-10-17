Video
Mushfiqur to return to NCL from second round

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim is all set to return to National Cricket League (NCL) from the second round which starts tomorrow across the country.
The former captain of the national team did not play in the first round due to family reasons. Apart from this, national team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will also play in this round, but this is going to be his last match in this season.
After a couple of days of rest, Tamim will work separately with his batting under the supervision of his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedin Fahim. Mushfiqur joined his divisional team Rajshahi on Friday and practiced for last two days.
"We will get Mushfiqur Rahim in the next round. He has been practicing for two days. All is going well. He looks fit and practiced very well," Rajshahi coach Gholam Mortaza said here today.
Rajshahi Division drew against Barisal in the first round match of the NCL. In the second round, they will face Dhaka Metro at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Chattogram division will play against Rangpur in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Chattogram's Tamim meanwhile though played in the first round, he couldn't shine in this manc as he was dismissed for 31 runs in the first innings and 20 runs in the second innings against Sylhet. It's to see if he gets a run in his last match in the NCL.    -BSS


