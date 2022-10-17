Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inter beat Salernitana to continue revival

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 358

MILAN, OCT 16: Inter Milan's revival continued on Sunday with a 2-0 Serie A win over Salernitana after closing in on qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in midweek.
On a high from Wednesday night's thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona, Simone Inzaghi's side saw off Salernitana at the San Siro thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella. Inter are up to seventh after their second straight league win and trail league leaders Atalanta by six points, a gap which will be extended to eight should Napoli beat Bologna later on Sunday.
They are still without the injured Romelu Lukaku and midfield lynchpin Marcelo Brozovic but don't appear to be missing either as their form has picked up just as Inzaghi's job seemed in question.
Three wins from their last four matches, including four points taken from Barca in the Champions League which have put them one point away from the last 16, have boosted Inter and sparked Martinez back into life.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held
Griezmann, Reinildo double-act help Atletico usurp Athletic
Benzema expected to win Ballon d'Or
Mushfiqur to return to NCL from second round
Inter beat Salernitana to continue revival
State Minister inaugurates Kamalapur Stadium renovation
'Historic day' as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring thriller


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft