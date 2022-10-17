State Minister inaugurates Kamalapur Stadium renovation

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP has inaugurated the renovation tasks at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Sunday. The budget for the task is Taka 16 crore. Players' lounge, dining area, referees' room, medical room, setting a new hospitality box, extension of the conference room, upgrading of the existing venue operation control (VOC) are included in the task. Photo: MoYS