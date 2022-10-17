Tigers take on Afghans in warm-up today

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns today in a warm-up match at Allan Boarder Field in Brisbane, ahead of the ongoing ICC T20i Cricket World Cup in Australia.

The Tigers after 2-0 series win over the UAE, remained winless in the just late tri-series in New Zealand. Pakistan were the 3rd side of the event, emerged the champions beating hosts by five wickets in the final.

Bangladesh however, made couple of changes in their World Cup squad after fiasco in New Zealand, Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam replaced Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin respectively.

Soumya is likely to pair with Mehidy Miraz today to open Bangladesh innings. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and top order batter Liton Das had a good time with the bat in New Zealand. But they must be trying to fix the opening stand problem and also will be looking for some runs from their middle-order batters Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mosaddek Hossain.

Afghanistan on the contrary, are very confident and well structured T20i side. They must be coming up with their best combination.

Bangladesh will play against South Africa in their next warm-up game on October 19.

Shakib and Co. are playing in Group-2 of the Super-12 stage, where they will engage with India, Pakistan, South Africa and two teams from 1st round matches started on Sunday.

The Men in red and Green will play their first match in the main event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two archrivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.











