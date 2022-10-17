Human chain in Montreal for UN recognition of 1971  genocide by Pak army



Activists of three organizations including Bangladesh Support Group forms a human chain in Montreal, Canada demanding UN recognition of the 1971 genocide (then East Pakistan) on Sunday. photo : Observer

Around 100 men and women participated in the human chain holding both countries' ( Bangladesh and Canada) flags and banners, festoons, placards and flags on behalf of "Amra Ekattar" in Montreal's St. Catherine Street ( in front of Hudson's Bay), downtown on Friday. At the same time, hundreds of pedestrians expressed their solidarity and support for this mass demand of recognition of genocide from March 25 till December 16 in 1971.

Besides, various social media, Time TV, ATV Canada, SA TV also gave coverage and also created public opinion for the demand by promoting pictures and news of human chain.

The participants of the human chain, enlivened the gathering with momentous slogans, clapping and speeches. Those who organized the human chain spoke respectively including Dr. Freedom fighter Syed Sakhawat Hossain, heroic freedom fighter Didar Ataur Hossain, Microorganism scientist Dr. Shoaib Saeed, Dr. Rumana Nahid Sobahan, Tajul Mohammad, Ranjit Mazumder, Alok Chowdhury and Shamima Kalam.

Abdul Gani, Valiant Freedom Fighter Golam Muhibur Rahman, Razzak Hawladar, Syed Rahmatullah, Deepak Dhar, Dr, Shishir Bhattacharya and others also spoke at the human chain. From that human chain, a strong demand was made for UN recognition of the genocide committed by Pakistan army in 1971. It should be noted that three organizations, including 'Amra 71, Projonmo 71, Bangladesh Support Group have been applying to the United Nations for the recognition.











