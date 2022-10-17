Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 373
DU Correspondent

Non-cadre of 40th BCS from different institutions including the Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday formed a human chain demanding reinstatement of previous appointment policies of Public Service Commission (PSC) and repeal of new procedure for non-cadre appointment.
The human chain held at the foot of Anti-terrorism Raju Sculpture on the DU campus at 10:30am.
At this time, the agitated non-cadre candidates made six point demands. The demands included to repeal the new appointment policy for non-cadres of 40th to 44th BCS, provide all posts of 40th BCS non-cadres which have been provided to the 36th to 38th BCS non-cadres, appoint the highest number of non-cadres who have been on the waiting list and following the appointment policies of 34th to 38th BCS (non-cadre).
The post aspirants said that after the appointment of the cadre posts in the last few BCS, the PSC recommended the appointment of the remaining candidates as non-cadre on the basis of merit until the results of the new BCS results are published.According to the new rules, in case of the ongoing 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS, the demand for vacant posts will be reviewed and recommended for non-cadre posts.
They claimed that the decision to give desired posts to the next BCS candidates is illogical as their rights are being undermined.
Addressing the programme, they also said that following the process of the previous BCSs, the PSC sent letters to various ministries and departments asking for the list of vacant posts for recommendations for non-cadre posts in the 40th BCS.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more jobs for China Gezhouba after girder collapse: Quader
Human chain in Montreal for UN recognition of 1971  genocide by Pak army
Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand
Sheikh Russell Day today
Hajj accord for next year to be signed with KSA by DEC
Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu
100 bridges to be opened  countrywide in Oct: Quader
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft