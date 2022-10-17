Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand

Non-cadre of 40th BCS from different institutions including the Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday formed a human chain demanding reinstatement of previous appointment policies of Public Service Commission (PSC) and repeal of new procedure for non-cadre appointment.

The human chain held at the foot of Anti-terrorism Raju Sculpture on the DU campus at 10:30am.

At this time, the agitated non-cadre candidates made six point demands. The demands included to repeal the new appointment policy for non-cadres of 40th to 44th BCS, provide all posts of 40th BCS non-cadres which have been provided to the 36th to 38th BCS non-cadres, appoint the highest number of non-cadres who have been on the waiting list and following the appointment policies of 34th to 38th BCS (non-cadre).

The post aspirants said that after the appointment of the cadre posts in the last few BCS, the PSC recommended the appointment of the remaining candidates as non-cadre on the basis of merit until the results of the new BCS results are published.According to the new rules, in case of the ongoing 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS, the demand for vacant posts will be reviewed and recommended for non-cadre posts.

They claimed that the decision to give desired posts to the next BCS candidates is illogical as their rights are being undermined.

Addressing the programme, they also said that following the process of the previous BCSs, the PSC sent letters to various ministries and departments asking for the list of vacant posts for recommendations for non-cadre posts in the 40th BCS.













