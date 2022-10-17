Video
Sheikh Russell Day today

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 395
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Russell Day will be celebrated throughout Bangladesh and the country's missions abroad  in a befitting manner today to mark the 59th birthday of  the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh was assassinated with the other members of the family on August 15,1975.
Ruling Awami League, its front and likeminded oraganisations, government departments as well as  several children groups will celebrate the day.
Leaders of Awami League and its front organisations will lay wreaths on the graves Sheikh Russel and the other martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the capital.
Awami League will hold  milad, doa mehfils  and recitation from the Holy Quran throughout the country.
To mark the day, ICT Division would lay wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russel and at his grave at Banani graveyard at 6:00am, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
Ministries, divisions, offices and agencies will lay wreaths at Sheikh Russell's portrait at their office premises at 6:30am on the day.
At 7.30 am, the ICT Division will bring out a procession which would parade city streets starting g at the Planning Commission's office and ending at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the programmes of her youngest brother Sheikh Russell at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BGICC) at 10:00am and distribute Sheikh Russell Padak.
National seminar on Sheikh Russell's assassination  will be held at BICC at 2:30pm and a concert for peace and justice will also be held at the same venue  at 6:00pm.
An international seminar on "Tragic End of Sheikh Russel : A Shame in Human History" was held at the auditorium of Bangladesh Computer Council  at 9:00pm on Sunday.
Discussions will be held at all divisional cities, district and upazila towns.
Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishor Parishad will hold art, chess, football tournament and cultural competitions to mark Sheikh Russell day on the theme of "Sheikh Russel -- a symbol of innocence". Russell was born at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 32 Dhanmondi on October 18, 1964.
He was a student of University Laboratory School.


