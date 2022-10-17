Video
Hajj accord for next year to be signed with KSA by DEC

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 373
Staff Correspondent

The Hajj agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Bangladesh for upcoming Hajj season of 2023 may be signed in November or December this year.
The issues of fixing the age limit for the pilgrims, allocation of pilgrims' quota for Bangladesh and moallem fees for the Saudi Arabian part for next year would be finalized before signing the agreement between governments of the two countries, Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) said on Sunday.
While exchanging views with the newly elected Religious Reporters' Forum (RRF) leaders at the HAAB office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan, he gave the information.
RRF President Ubaidullah Badol and General Secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu led the delegation in the meeting.
Among others, HAAB secretary general Faruk Ahmed Sarder, RRF founding president Shamsul Islam, senior journalists Anisur Rahman Khan, chief reporter of the New Nation, Mohosinul Karim Lebu, chief reporter of the Daily Observer, RRF joint secretary Chowdhury Akbor Hossain, organizing secretary Shafiqul Islam Sohag, office secretary Bahram Khan, former joint secretary Muhammad Noyeemuddin attended the meeting.


