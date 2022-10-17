Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 375

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah along with Sheikh Rehana visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah along with Sheikh Rehana visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 and paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, received him at the Museum upon the Sultan's arrival there around 3pm.
The Sultan visited different corners of the Museum and signed the visitors' book.
On Saturday afternoon, the Brunei Sultan went to the National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar from the airport.
There, he was received by the Liberation War Affairs Minister, State Minister Housing and Public Works and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief.
The Sultan placed a wreath paying homage to the Liberation War martyrs, signed visitors' book; and planted a sapling there.
He held meetings with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to see off Brunei Sultan at the airport on Monday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more jobs for China Gezhouba after girder collapse: Quader
Human chain in Montreal for UN recognition of 1971  genocide by Pak army
Reinstate appointment policy: 40th BCS non-cadres demand
Sheikh Russell Day today
Hajj accord for next year to be signed with KSA by DEC
Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu
100 bridges to be opened  countrywide in Oct: Quader
BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft