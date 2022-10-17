Brunei Sultan pays homage to Bangabandhu



Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah along with Sheikh Rehana visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

He visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 and paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, received him at the Museum upon the Sultan's arrival there around 3pm.

The Sultan visited different corners of the Museum and signed the visitors' book.

On Saturday afternoon, the Brunei Sultan went to the National Martyrs' Memorial, Savar from the airport.

There, he was received by the Liberation War Affairs Minister, State Minister Housing and Public Works and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief.

The Sultan placed a wreath paying homage to the Liberation War martyrs, signed visitors' book; and planted a sapling there.

He held meetings with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to see off Brunei Sultan at the airport on Monday. -UNB













