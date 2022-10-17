100 bridges to be opened  countrywide in Oct: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said that 100 bridges are being opened across the country this October. He said more than 50 of these bridges are in Chattogram.

He said this in a press briefing at the Ministry's meeting room at the Secretariat in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said that the first phase of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 (a railway line of Dhaka Metrorail) and Karnaphuli tunnel will be inaugurated by the end of this year.

In response to a question, the Minister said that no time can be given as to when the traffic jam will end. People have to be patient. Don't be impatient with traffic jams. The government is trying. But it is true that people are suffering due to traffic congestion. He said there is no threat of being in danger of food scarcity. Still the government is on alert.

We will discuss with Brunei Sultan, who is visiting Bangladesh, about the import of oil and gas and there will be something positive about getting these two fuels from Brunei, Quader noted.

The Awami League General Secretary also said that the country will be able to continue for the next five-six months with what is in reserve. Efforts are being made to increase remittances, Quader added.













