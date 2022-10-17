BGB recovers four gold bars from Satkhira

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday recovered four gold bars of 0.506 kg from the bordering area of Binerpota in Satkhira Sadar. In the drive, a man, Shamimul Islam, 40, was held with a motor cycle.

Acting commander of the BGB battalion Major Reza Ahmed conducted the special drive getting confidential information that the smuggler was carrying gold bars.

According to BGB press release, Shamimul was trying to smuggle the gold bars worth of Tk45.51 lakh to India through the border.













