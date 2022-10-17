Video
Home Back Page

Ctg goes to ZP polls today

70 vying, 2 for chairman

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 374
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: Chattogram Zilla Parishad goes to polls  today, with  2,730 eligible voters,  2093 males and 637 females, expected to cast their votes.
Voting would take place from 9 am to 2 pm without any break.
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would used  at 30 booths in 15 centres in 15 upazila towns, said election officials.
ATM Peyarul Islam of Awami League and independent candidate Narayan Rakshit are contesting for the post of Chairman while 46 candidates for 15 general member posts and 22 women candidates for five reserved seats.
Regional Election Commissioner and Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that all the preparations had been completed to hold the elections in free and fair manner.
Executive magistrates  and one judicial magistrate had been assigned to monitor polling, he said, adding, law enforcement agencies would be there to ensure peaceful voting.  He said that EVMs had been sent in due time. RAB and police teams would patrol and ensure peaceful polling, he said.
BGB has been deployed as striking force, he said. CCTV cameras have been installed in all Polling stations, he said.
One Presiding Officer, 2 Assistant Presiding Officers and four Polling Officers will discharge their duties at each polling station in each upazila town.
Officials said that 100 polling officers had been trained to perform election duty at 30 booths in 15 polling stations.


