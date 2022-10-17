Video
Crude petroleum products to be pumped to ERL by Feb

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 400
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 16: Big oil tanker ships are expected to offload fuel to the pipeline of the Eastern Refinery limited (ERL) by February.
Over 90 per cent of Buoy of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) has been installed in Moheshkhali, Project Director Sharif Hasnat told the Daily Observer.
The estimated cost of the SPM project, with a fire fighting station is Tk 7,124.
A single buoy mooring (SrM) also called single-point mooring (SPM) is  a loading buoy anchored offshore, that serves as a mooring point and interconnect for tankers loading or offloading gas or liquid products.
The deadline for completing the project is June, said Hasnat.
He expressed hope that the project would be completed before the schedule.
He said that now big tankers anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where two lighter vessels carry crude to the Eastern Refinery.
The transfer from the outer anchorage to the ERL takes 12 to15 days, he said.
'Blue Water' a Dutch firm manufactured the SPM and laid the 220 km pipe line  under the supervision of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL).
The project envisages construction of a storage tank, a pump house and  laying of 220 km double pipeline with funding from Chinese Exim Bank.
Manufactured in China under the supervision of Dutch experts the buoy, the principal item of the single point mooring, arrived in Chattogram November 2021, for the project of state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC),  said officials.
After the underground pipeline has been laid it would take between  24 to 48 hours to transfer imported crude to the ERL and save Tk 800 crore annually, said BPC officials.
Bangladesh imports about 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum  to meet annual demand.  The ERL refines nearly 1.2 million tonnes of crude, said officials.
This imports are expected to rise to feed fuel-fired power plants, they said.
Also under installation is 110 km of double pipe lines, one for  crude and the other for refined oil.


