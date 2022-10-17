

SIBL holds quarterly business conference

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony, says a press release.

Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, and Divisional Heads were present at the conference among others.

Zonal heads, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges along other officials also joined the conference through virtual platform. The business performance from July to September was analyzed in the conference and the strategies were outlined how to achieve business targets at the end of the year.







