Monday, 17 October, 2022
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award

AB Bank receives the "2022 U.S. Dollar Clearing Quality Recognition Award" from J.P.Morgan Bank recently.
J.P.Morgan Bank has been giving this award globally to acknowledge the consistent and high quality performance of their client bank's since 1997.
Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Head, J.P.Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Bangladesh Representative Office, Dhaka handed over the Certificate and the Crest to Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited.
Other Senior Management members of AB Bank Limited and JP Morgan Bangladesh Representative Office were present in the award ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

