





Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna

General Manager's Office, Khulna arranged the meeting while Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim attended the meeting as chief guest. General Manager of General Manager's Office, Khulna Md. Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting when General Manager of Head Office Subhash Chandra Das was the special guest.

All Principal Office and Corporate branch Chief and Managers of all branches under the General Manager's office, Khulna attended the meeting.

Before the Business Discussion Meeting, Sonai Bank Limited individually signed an agreement with Keshabpur Degree College, Jashore, Alhaj Sarwar Khan Degree College, Khulna and Khalilur Rahman Degree College, Bagerhat to collect all types of fees of these colleges through online by Sonali Payment Gateway.





















