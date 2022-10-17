Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023

International Electric Expo 2023 is going to be held in Bangladesh with the aim of increasing export of electrical products produced in the country.

Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association (BEMMA) and WEM Bangladesh Ltd will jointly organise this 3 days long fair at International Convention Center Bashundhara on March 9, 2023.

On this regards, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between these two organizations at a hotel in the capital recently.

BEMMA President Md. Aftab Javed and WEM Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Sheikh Muhammad Arif signed this agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association Senior Vice-President Abul Kalam Azad, Vice President Mominur Rahman Mithu, Director and Fair Committee Chairman Ajibur Rahman, FBCCI Director Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, WEM Bangladesh Director Marketing Nasimur Rahman, Director Operations Muhammad Rajib Patwari are also present there.

Along with Bangladesh, seven countries will display their electrical products in this international fair. The fair will start on March 9, 2023 and end on March 11. In addition to the product exhibition, there is an opportunity for B2B and B2C meetings.











