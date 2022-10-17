Video
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Eight Bangladeshi reputed exporters belonging to the agro and agro-processed sector participated in a five-day SIAL Paris Fair-2022, being held in Paris, France from 15 to 19 October this year.
Abu Mokhles Alamgir Hossain, Director of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) told BSS that more than 7,000 exhibitors are expected to participate in the good gala event across the globe.  
The Bangladeshi companies are-Ifad Multi products Ltd., Fahmida Enterprise Ltd, Alin Food Products Ltd, Bashundhara Food and Beverage Industries Ltd., Kazi Food processing (BD) Ltd., Eurasia Food Processing (Bd) Ltd., Hifs Food processing and Food Industries and Mark Food, the EPB Director added.
As SIAL Paris is the world's largest food industry, the potential buyers of the world assemble here to explore their supply source, he added.
He said EPB has been participating in the SIAL 2022 since long and the participating companies under the banner of EPB have been using this platform to expand their markets.
The Food and beverage industry of Bangladesh is growing rapidly and after meeting the domestic demand of this sector is contributing hugely to earning valuable foreign currency, he mentioned.
He said, in the last Financial Year, this sector earned US$1162.25 million which is more than 13.04 percent compared to the same period of FY 2020-21.  
He expected that the participating companies will get a response from the fair which will ultimately contribute to increasing the foreign currency reserve of the country.    BSS


