Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Oct 16: India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20% rise in net profit in the September quarter of this financial year, buoyed by higher loan growth and rise in other income.
Net profit rose to 106.05 billion rupees, beating estimates. Analysts had expected a profit of 105.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, was at 210.21 billion rupees, a 18.9% jump. Other income grew by 16.7% on the back of improvements in fees and commissions and improved foreign exchange and derivatives revenue.
Advances grew at 23.4% with the bank seeing a high pace of growth across all segments including retail, commercial and rural banking and even corporate and wholesale loans.
Within retail loans, two-wheeler advances saw a slight slip with total advances in the segment at 95.97 billion rupees compared to 97.13 billion rupees a year ago.
Deposits grew at 19%, significantly higher than industry wide growth with an uptick seen in both time deposits and current and savings account deposit.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft