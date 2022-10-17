HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc

Oct 16: India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20% rise in net profit in the September quarter of this financial year, buoyed by higher loan growth and rise in other income.

Net profit rose to 106.05 billion rupees, beating estimates. Analysts had expected a profit of 105.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, was at 210.21 billion rupees, a 18.9% jump. Other income grew by 16.7% on the back of improvements in fees and commissions and improved foreign exchange and derivatives revenue.

Advances grew at 23.4% with the bank seeing a high pace of growth across all segments including retail, commercial and rural banking and even corporate and wholesale loans.

Within retail loans, two-wheeler advances saw a slight slip with total advances in the segment at 95.97 billion rupees compared to 97.13 billion rupees a year ago.

Deposits grew at 19%, significantly higher than industry wide growth with an uptick seen in both time deposits and current and savings account deposit. Reuters



