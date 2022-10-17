Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Maddhapara Hard Rock Mining Company will make profit this year as it     resumes production following suspension of its operations for more than four months; the company Managing Director said on Saturday.
The company management starts operations on Thursday with the imported explosives brought from India through Beanpole land port, said Abu Daud Mohammad Fariduzzaman, the company managing director.
Production of the mining company remained suspended due to crisis of explosives.
"We are happy that the production is going on. If things are on track, this year the company will make profit like the previous year despite four months of suspension of operations," he said.
The company- a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobangla, made Tk35 crore operating in profit.
Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan, who attended a function virtually while resuming operation, said on Thursday that they hoped to produce 5000 tons of rock daily, on an average, against a maximum capacity of 5500 tons.
Maddhapara mine has been experiencing explosive shortage especially, shortage of ammonium nitrate following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Normally, the mine authorities import ammonium nitrate from Belarus to use it in the mine to create a big slice of hard rock through underground explosion.
Mine management said about 100 tons of ammonium nitrate reached the mine site on Wednesday from India while another consignment of 150 tons of the explosives was on the way through Chattogram Seaport port.
At present, Belarusian contractor Germania Trest Consortium (GTC), a state-owned Belarusian company, has remained engaged in the mine for its operation for long time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical's doctor arrested in rape case
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft