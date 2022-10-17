Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production

Maddhapara Hard Rock Mining Company will make profit this year as it resumes production following suspension of its operations for more than four months; the company Managing Director said on Saturday.

The company management starts operations on Thursday with the imported explosives brought from India through Beanpole land port, said Abu Daud Mohammad Fariduzzaman, the company managing director.

Production of the mining company remained suspended due to crisis of explosives.

"We are happy that the production is going on. If things are on track, this year the company will make profit like the previous year despite four months of suspension of operations," he said.

The company- a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobangla, made Tk35 crore operating in profit.

Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan, who attended a function virtually while resuming operation, said on Thursday that they hoped to produce 5000 tons of rock daily, on an average, against a maximum capacity of 5500 tons.

Maddhapara mine has been experiencing explosive shortage especially, shortage of ammonium nitrate following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Normally, the mine authorities import ammonium nitrate from Belarus to use it in the mine to create a big slice of hard rock through underground explosion.

Mine management said about 100 tons of ammonium nitrate reached the mine site on Wednesday from India while another consignment of 150 tons of the explosives was on the way through Chattogram Seaport port.

At present, Belarusian contractor Germania Trest Consortium (GTC), a state-owned Belarusian company, has remained engaged in the mine for its operation for long time.













