‘S Asia must further enhance regional links to boost growth’

South Asian countries must plan for further enhancing sub-regional cooperation when all global powers are rethinking to upgrade their supply chains in the post-pandemic world scenario.

Speakers expressed the views at a conference of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) 2022 hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at a city hotel on Saturday.

They said COVID-19 induced economic slowdown disrupted the global supply chains and then it was further aggravated by the Russia-Ukrainian war, said a press release.

Speakers cited that these issues have created critical challenges for macroeconomic management in developing and emerging economies.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while Adviser to Prime Minister on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman and the State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam spoke as special guests on the occasion.

Parveen Mahmud, Chairman of the Organising Committee ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain, H M Hennayake Bandara, President, SAFA also spoke on the occasion.

Md. Humayun Kabir, Past President and Council Member, ICAB presented the key note in the valedictory session. About 30 delegates from South Asian countries participated in the conference.

Mohammad Al Maruf Khan (Bangladesh) CA. Chandrashekhar Vasant Chitale (India) S M S Sanjaya Bandara (Sri Lanka) and Dr. Aditi Haldar, Director, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal (India), Raju Iyer Pichumani, (India), Awais Yasin, (Pakistan), Prof. Lakshman R. Watawala (Sri Lanka), Nuwan Withanage (Sri Lanka) spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said development in Bangladesh is an example to many countries. "By 2026 the country will be graduated ...To sustain the development growth, we need to boost up our trade among the countries in this region, therefore, regional connectivity is a must."

He said although Bangladesh has many challenges, however, working together regionally can propel the country to go forward.

There is no shortage of rationale for increasing regional trade among South Asian countries as trade between these countries has been steadily increasing especially over the last decade, former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman said presenting another keynote on Regional Connectivity.

He said trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal increased by six times between 2015 and 2019 but its potentials still remained unexploited. To tap the unexploited potentials, South Asian countries need to invest more on improving regional connectivity, he suggested.

Prof Dr. Javed Siddiqui from Alliance Manchester Business School said sustainable finance means 'sustainable' investment like investments in renewable energy.

In recent times, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting provides a more holistic view of the activities of the company, he said.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce moderated a technical session where Sabbir Ahmed, Council Member-ICAB in another keynote paper said, there is a strong correlation between the number of accountants working in economies with GDP per capita, and an even stronger correlation with the UN Human Development Index (HDI).

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain said, "To ensure growth, we need to focus on sustainability reporting and green finance. Conference organizing committee chairman Parveen Mahmud said they are committed to achieving sustainable growth which will reduce unemployment without jeopardizing the common aim of avoiding a new wave of inflation.

"Our efforts must be mutually supportive rather than competitive," she added.






