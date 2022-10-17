Video
Estonia keen to import BD pharmaceuticals, ships

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Estonia has shown its keen interest to import Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals and ocean-going ships.
The proposal was unfolded when Bangladesh ambassador to Estonia Allama Siddiki called on Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu in Estonian capital Tallinn on Friday, said a press release received on Sunday. The Bangladesh envoy assured that Dhaka is ready to export pharmaceuticals and ships to Estonia as the eastern European country's demand.
Siddiki apprised the minister that currently there is a global demand for Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals and ocean-going ships for their world standard high quality.
The ambassador also sought Estonian assistance in the Information Technology (IT) sector to help Bangladesh in its ICT advancement under the current government's flagship campaign of "Digital Bangladesh".
Besides, the envoy urged Estonian government's support for commencing repatriation of forcefully displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their home country Myanmar. The Estonian foreign minister assured that his country would always be beside Bangladesh in terms of Rohingya repatriation.     BSS


