

Prime Bank holds anti money laundering course

The programme was inaugurated by Md. Nazrul Islam, the Executive Director and Deputy Head of BFIU as the Chief guest.

The programme was chaired by Md. Ziaur Rahman, DMD and CAMLCO of Prime Bank. Md. Iqbal Hossain, SEVP and Deputy CAMLCO and AnupKanti Das, SVP and Head of Branches Distribution Network, Dhaka Region-1 and 3 of Prime Bank delivered welcome speech in the programme.

A total number of 112 officials including BAMLCOs of 20 branches of Dhaka region-3 of Prime Bank participated in the programme. Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director of BFIU and officials of AML and CFT Division of Prime Bank conducted the day-long sessions as Resource Persons. The program consisted of 04(four) sessions covered various important topics related to combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

An evaluation test for the participants was held at the end of the training programme.







