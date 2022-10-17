Video
UK school chain Haileybury Bhaluka starts BD journey

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Haileybury Bhaluka is the first international boarding school chain, working in franchise in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture between Best Holding's sister concern, Best Services Limited and Haileybury, one of the leading independent schools in the UK.
The school is situated on 850-acres campus within the Dhamshur Economic Zone, 75Kms North of Dhaka.
The school was launched at the Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.
State Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, The Member of the Parliament of Mymensingh-11, Kazim Uddin Ahmed, The President of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hasan Papon MP, Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh and The Master of the Haileybury UK, Martin Collier were present in the launching ceremony, along with many other distinguished guests.
The school will start its academic program in August, 2023. For this the admission process shall start in January, 2023.
The school will be able to house up to 1000 students with outstanding state of the art facilities for modern learning and education
Robert Chatterton  Dickson, high Commissioner of the UK said, Banghladesh improved a lot in education sector and will go ahead in near future. Haileybury Bhaluka is going to be a part of it.
Drawing on the Haileybury Journey Mark smith, Director of international partnership, uk wishes to celebrate the launch of Haileybury Bhaluka as an ambition to create a world class international school in Bangladesh.


