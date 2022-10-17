

UK school chain Haileybury Bhaluka starts BD journey

The school is situated on 850-acres campus within the Dhamshur Economic Zone, 75Kms North of Dhaka.

The school was launched at the Le Meridien Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

State Minister, Ministry of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, The Member of the Parliament of Mymensingh-11, Kazim Uddin Ahmed, The President of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hasan Papon MP, Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh and The Master of the Haileybury UK, Martin Collier were present in the launching ceremony, along with many other distinguished guests.

The school will start its academic program in August, 2023. For this the admission process shall start in January, 2023.

The school will be able to house up to 1000 students with outstanding state of the art facilities for modern learning and education

Robert Chatterton Dickson, high Commissioner of the UK said, Banghladesh improved a lot in education sector and will go ahead in near future. Haileybury Bhaluka is going to be a part of it.

Drawing on the Haileybury Journey Mark smith, Director of international partnership, uk wishes to celebrate the launch of Haileybury Bhaluka as an ambition to create a world class international school in Bangladesh.

















