Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:40 PM
Home Business

BIAC holds two courses on Negotiation, Mediation

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Trainers and participants of a training course on Negotiation and Mediation organized by the BIAC, pose for photograph at its office in Dhaka on Oct 12.

As a part of its regular activities, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) organized two separate day- long Training Courses on Negotiation and Mediation at the BIAC office in Dhaka on 12 and 13 October 2022.
The Training Sessions were attended by a total of 55 participants (First day-30, Second day-25) representing Law firms, Banks, Financial Institutions, Government organizations and Corporate houses, says a press release.
The sessions covered Negotiation and Mediation processes and stages, role of Mediator and Negotiator and the skills required to be a Negotiator and a Mediator.
The referred Courses aim to instill the knowledge of Negotiation and Mediation- the two main components of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).
Dr. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury, Barrister-at-Law and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Arbitrator, Adjudicator & Mediator (CEDR) (AIAC) (SIMI) (ADR-ODR Int. UK) (BIAC), FCIArb (UK) facilitated the session on Negotiation while Ms. Shireen Scheik Mainuddin, CEDR Accredited Mediator and CEDR Trainer, Principal Consultant & Proprietor ASAAN and Mr. Khandoker M.S. Kawsar, Barrister-at-Law and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh facilitated the Mediation sessions.
Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC distributed Certificates to the Participants. Ms. Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Ms. Priyanka Roy, Assistant Counsel and Ms. Khushnuma Khan, Assistant Counsel of BIAC were also present in the closing ceremony.


