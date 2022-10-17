Video
Viber launches Cricket Superbot for T20 World Cup updates

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber has just launched a campaign dedicated to T20 World Cup 2022 for the second straight year. This month-long celebration comprising fun games and prizes just got more exciting with the apps much awaited Cricket Superbot.
Here fans can play games, enjoy live updates, make match predictions, and so much more, says a press release.
Rakuten Viber has been consistent in supporting the Cricket industry for the past two years. The app is ready to boost Cricket Fiesta and bring excitement to the fans. As part of the campaign, the messaging app launches its much-awaited Cricket Superbot, along with a slate of interactive games. The new Superbot is an automated feature that will be a part of the Cricket Vibes Channel.
One particular contest  titled  "Prediction" will allow fans to  guess how the entire game will take place  from the first toss to team scores and match winner. The top 3 fans each from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India with the highest accumulated scores by the end of the tournament will win exciting rewards from Viber.
Users can also play virtual Cricket Games and score runs from the comfort of their own homes. For the entire duration of the Cricket World Cup, they can feel like their favorite cricketers and hit a ball via the Cricket Superbot-just as they would in an actual match.
David Tse, Senior Director for APAC at Rakuten Viber said, "We had such great success in our first Cricket Fiesta that doubling down this second year was an easy decision. Last year's events were received by fans with great enthusiasm, so we've decided to make things bigger and better this year with the Cricket Superbot. It's a great addition to our already stellar line-up of events and we look forward to celebrating this exciting tournament with the Cricket Channel this year, and hopefully, in the years to come."
Regarding the campaign former Sri Lankan Cricket Player Lasith Malinga said, "I've never experienced anything like this from a messaging app before. I think that just shows how much they care about and take interest in their users' passions. I hope that the fans will enjoy the games and activities they have laid out for them in the next month."


