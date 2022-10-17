

Sharks in Suit champions of Marico's campus race

The winners were announced following the competition's Grand Finale, held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden's Utshab Banquet Hall. The Grand Finale was concluded with a Gala Event, with teams Incognito and Work in Progress becoming the runners-up of the competition.

The laudable accomplishment of Sharks in Suit was achieved after completing 4 riveting and challenging rounds of assessments and idea pitching. The competition kicked off with a whopping registration of more than 1000 teams from 40 universities countrywide, consisting over 2,800 university students.

The initial round required participants to utilize their cognitive capabilities in an online gamified assessment, and over 600 teams completed their respective assessments. The 2nd round required participants to submit a Business Proposal of a disruptive and innovative product idea within the personal care industry.

This round saw 268 diverse business proposals. The top 20 ideas then entered the Semi-Final round, out of which 7 stellar teams made it to the Grand Finale.

The 7 finalist teams that qualified for the Grand Finale were: Team Incognito, Extra Drill, SquarePants, Levi Squad, Sharks in Suit, Absolute Zero and Work In Progress. In the final round of the competition, the teams pitched their product ideas to a panel of distinguished judges, namely Rajat Diwakar, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd.; Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank; and Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of British American Tobacco Bangladesh. After an excellent round of 7 compelling product idea pitches, Sharks in Suit emerged victorious.

The champion, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up teams all received attractive prize money. The top 2 teams were also rewarded with an international internship, and future career opportunity with Marico Bangladesh Limited. Furthermore, it was revealed at the Grand Finale that the top 3 teams will have the opportunity to participate in the grand finale of Marico Over the Wall Season 10 in India, where the business competition has been active for 9 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Diwakar said: "At Marico, we believe that innovation and empowerment is at the heart of what we do, and Marico Bangladesh is undoubtedly the hub of some of our strongest innovators. I believe that the talent pool seen in Over the Wall is a clear reflection of the brilliance and passion of young students in Bangladesh. Their work is truly the best-in-class and I believe they have the talent to take Bangladesh forward to its potential."

Shehzad Munim said: "Over the Wall proves that, the more opportunities we create for the young students of Bangladesh, the more they can build their confidence and take their capabilities to a global stage. Thanks to Marico for taking this initiative and providing such an important opportunity for the talented youth of Bangladesh."

Naser Ezaz Bijoysaid: "Thank you to Marico for planning such a timely event. We need innovation in our DNA." To the participants he said, "Business is about connecting with a purpose and making lives better-and that's what you have done. It is truly wonderful to see the passion and courage on display here today. To me, all of you are winners!"



