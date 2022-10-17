Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 October, 2022, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Progressive Eng Corp, Setsuyo Astec on 20 years trade-tie

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 342
Business Desk

Progressive Eng Corp, Setsuyo Astec on 20 years trade-tie

Progressive Eng Corp, Setsuyo Astec on 20 years trade-tie

Progressive Engineering Corporation and SetsuyoAstec Corporation completed 20 years of their business partnership. It was officially celebrated at Doreen Hotels and Resorts in the capital recently.  
President and CEO of SetsuyoAstec Corporation MR. MotokazuInaba and General Manager (Factory Automation Systems Group) of Mitsubishi Electric Japan MR. Soichiro Kuninobu were present as chief guests at the grandiose event, says a press release.
Country Representative of SetsuyoAstec Corporation Yusuke Imagawa and Managing Director of Progressive Engineering N Amin were present as special guests at the event. Apart from this, top officials of renowned companies of the country including Noman Group, Jamuna Group, Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Limited, TK Group, BengalNF k Ltd., Faisal Enterprise, and Younus Group were present.
SetsuyoAstec Corporation is a Japanese trading company established in 1964. It became a 100% sister concern of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 2014. Currently, the company is operating its activities in regions of South Asia in addition to East and Southeast Asia. In continuation of this, the company started its journey by establishing representative office in Dhaka in 2018.
On the other hand, Progressive Engineering Corporation is the local official distributor through SetsuyoAstec Corporation and supplier of Mitsubishi Electric. In 2016, Progressive Engineering Corporation is ensuring the servicing of Mitsubishi Electric factory automation products to local customers by opening an authorized factory automation service shop.MR. N Amin is serving as the Managing Director of Progressive Engineering. With its far-fetched expansion plans, Progressive Engineering Corporation has been able to establish itself as a first-class automation and engineering company in Bangladesh. Established in 1988, the company is currently providing its services in nine divisions of the country. It has been working with important Government and private institutions of the country such as WASA, RAJUK, BEPZA, BCIC, BFDC etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds quarterly business conference
AB Bank gets J.P. Morgan award
Sonali Bank holds business discussion meeting in Khulna
Bangladesh to host International Electric Expo in March 2023
Eight BD firms participate at SIAL Paris Fair-2022
HDFC Bank reports profit up 20pc
Maddhapara Hard Rock Company resumes production


Latest News
Man kills himself in Pabna
Raza dazzles as Zimbabwe register clinical win over Ireland
Mother, son electrocuted in Rajshahi
Dengue death toll rises to 96 as two more die in 24 hrs
Freedom fighter Abdul Malek's 35 death anniversary observed in NSTU
Young man gets life term in rape case in Rajshahi
Never compromised with conscience in life: Makbul Hossain
Two girls killed in Kushtia road accident
Youth commits suicide in Chattogram
Actor Masum Aziz no more
Most Read News
Dengue claims five more lives, 855 hospitalised
Attack on Russian military base, 11 killed
20 killed in Colombia bus accident
Fire, clashes at Iran prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Indian TV actress found hanging in her house, suicide not found
Four killed in Tehran's Evin Prison fire
4 dead as bus rams rickshaw van in Gazipur
Routing export payments as wage remittances
Sheikh Russel: More living in absence
BD, India to ink deal for 50 MW electricity from Nepal thru Bheramara grid line
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft