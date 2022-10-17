

Progressive Eng Corp, Setsuyo Astec on 20 years trade-tie

President and CEO of SetsuyoAstec Corporation MR. MotokazuInaba and General Manager (Factory Automation Systems Group) of Mitsubishi Electric Japan MR. Soichiro Kuninobu were present as chief guests at the grandiose event, says a press release.

Country Representative of SetsuyoAstec Corporation Yusuke Imagawa and Managing Director of Progressive Engineering N Amin were present as special guests at the event. Apart from this, top officials of renowned companies of the country including Noman Group, Jamuna Group, Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Limited, TK Group, BengalNF k Ltd., Faisal Enterprise, and Younus Group were present.

SetsuyoAstec Corporation is a Japanese trading company established in 1964. It became a 100% sister concern of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 2014. Currently, the company is operating its activities in regions of South Asia in addition to East and Southeast Asia. In continuation of this, the company started its journey by establishing representative office in Dhaka in 2018.

On the other hand, Progressive Engineering Corporation is the local official distributor through SetsuyoAstec Corporation and supplier of Mitsubishi Electric. In 2016, Progressive Engineering Corporation is ensuring the servicing of Mitsubishi Electric factory automation products to local customers by opening an authorized factory automation service shop.MR. N Amin is serving as the Managing Director of Progressive Engineering. With its far-fetched expansion plans, Progressive Engineering Corporation has been able to establish itself as a first-class automation and engineering company in Bangladesh. Established in 1988, the company is currently providing its services in nine divisions of the country. It has been working with important Government and private institutions of the country such as WASA, RAJUK, BEPZA, BCIC, BFDC etc.

















Progressive Engineering Corporation and SetsuyoAstec Corporation completed 20 years of their business partnership. It was officially celebrated at Doreen Hotels and Resorts in the capital recently.President and CEO of SetsuyoAstec Corporation MR. MotokazuInaba and General Manager (Factory Automation Systems Group) of Mitsubishi Electric Japan MR. Soichiro Kuninobu were present as chief guests at the grandiose event, says a press release.Country Representative of SetsuyoAstec Corporation Yusuke Imagawa and Managing Director of Progressive Engineering N Amin were present as special guests at the event. Apart from this, top officials of renowned companies of the country including Noman Group, Jamuna Group, Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Limited, TK Group, BengalNF k Ltd., Faisal Enterprise, and Younus Group were present.SetsuyoAstec Corporation is a Japanese trading company established in 1964. It became a 100% sister concern of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 2014. Currently, the company is operating its activities in regions of South Asia in addition to East and Southeast Asia. In continuation of this, the company started its journey by establishing representative office in Dhaka in 2018.On the other hand, Progressive Engineering Corporation is the local official distributor through SetsuyoAstec Corporation and supplier of Mitsubishi Electric. In 2016, Progressive Engineering Corporation is ensuring the servicing of Mitsubishi Electric factory automation products to local customers by opening an authorized factory automation service shop.MR. N Amin is serving as the Managing Director of Progressive Engineering. With its far-fetched expansion plans, Progressive Engineering Corporation has been able to establish itself as a first-class automation and engineering company in Bangladesh. Established in 1988, the company is currently providing its services in nine divisions of the country. It has been working with important Government and private institutions of the country such as WASA, RAJUK, BEPZA, BCIC, BFDC etc.