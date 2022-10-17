Video
Walton takes vow to emerge as a top global brand

Published : Monday, 17 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330
Business Desk

Electronics entrepreneurs have vowed to turn Walton, the leading brand in Bangladesh, into a top global brand by 2030.
They expressed their determination at the biggest conference of electronics businessmen titled 'Meet the Partners', organised by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, held at Cox's Bazar's five-star hotel Sea Peral Beach Resort and Spa. Over 1,500 entrepreneurs from home and abroad joined the conference.
Important discussions on electronics business strategies in the wake of the ongoing post-Covid global economic crisis were held at the conference. Walton's Board of Directors and senior executives provided the necessary guidance to distributors regarding the electronics product business in the changing circumstances, according to a press release.
Vice-Chairman of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC SM Shamsul Alam along with Director SM Ashraful Alam and Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference by cutting a ribbon on Thursday.
Speaking on the function, SM Shamsul Alam said, "We have a long-standing friendly relationship with distributors. We feel relieved if they stay well. Our best efforts were always for them to help the distributors grow their business continuously. All necessary steps in this regard will continue in the future as well."
SM Ashraful Alam said: The sales network of Walton is the best in the country. This network will be the best in the world. The electronics market of Bangladesh is growing day by day. Walton is also entering into the global market in a massive way. We have production plants that not only Bangladesh but the whole world can be proud of. So, we have many opportunities to move forward together.
Golam Murshed said: We develop and manufacture products according to the needs and demands of all categories of customers. This week we have launched 4 new models of premium series refrigerators. By the end of next November, some new products of the economy segment will be available in the market. We have a smart sales network. Walton tops in the market share of the country. I believe this year it will be the highest. With the Walton brand, we will conquer the world with 'Made in Bangladesh' tagline products and thus carry our national flag all over the world.
Additional Managing Director of Walton Abul Basher Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Eva Rizwana, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Digi-Tech's DMD Liakat Ali, President of Walton Global Business Division Edward Kim, Senior Executive Directors Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Mohammad Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mollick, Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Sohel Rana, Dr. Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman and Al Imran, Executive Director Mohammad Shajada Selim, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Abdullah Al Mamun, Monirul Hoque and Shahiduzzaman Rana were among other top officials present on the occasion. The function was hosted by Senior Executive Director film actor Amin Khan.
Best distributors of different zones were awarded at the conference. Various pleasant functions including sea beach party and cultural functions were also held.


