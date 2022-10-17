TCB starts commodity sales at subsidized prices today

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is starting sale of essential commodities at affordable prices in the city and across the country again from Monday for the month of October.

It will sell essentials at lower subsidized price among one crore low-income families using family cards nationwide.

According to a TCB press release on Sunday it will sell four commodities such as edible oil, sugar, pulses and onions to low-income beneficiary card-holders families. TCB's sales activities will start from Monday across the country including Dhaka.

These sales activities will be at dealers' shops/designated permanent establishments. Dealers will conduct this activity with full cooperation of city corporation, district and upazila administration and according to their scheduled date and time.

As per the latest subsidised rate, sugar will be sold at Tk 55 per kg while lentil and onion will be sold at Tk 65 and Tk 10 per kg respectively.

Besides, soybean will be sold at TK 110 per litre, according to a TCB press release.











